    Kitchener elementary school will stay closed the rest of the week

    Sheppard Public School in Kitchener on Jan. 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Sheppard Public School in Kitchener on Jan. 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Sheppard Public School will remain closed the rest of the week after a water main break on Sunday.

    The Waterloo Region District School Board initially said the Kitchener elementary school wouldn’t open Monday while repairs were being done.

    On Monday, the school board said it would also be shut Tuesday.

    Then on Tuesday they confirmed that Sheppard Public School would be closed the rest of the week.

    Before and after school programs were also cancelled.

    Despite the closure, students can continue to work through asynchronous virtual learning or previously-assigned projects.

    The board didn’t said why Sheppard Public School hasn’t been able to reopen or when students will be able to return to their classroom.

