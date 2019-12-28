KITCHENER -- A 24-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with stunt driving after getting clocked going over twice the speed limit on Hwy. 85.

The vehicle was clocked going 209 km/h in a 90 km/h zone near Lancaster Street in Kitchener early Saturday morning, according to the OPP.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Driver won’t be seeing their car till next year!” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt’s Twitter post.