Kitchener driver clocked going 122 km/h in 50 km/h zone

Police have charged a 52-year-old Kitchener man who was clocked travelling 122 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

According to a news release, the man was pulled over while police were performing speed enforcement on Homer Watson Boulevard around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver “became assaultive” when he was pulled over, and an officer suffered minor injuries.

The Kitchener man was charged with stunt driving, speeding, careless driving and assaulting a peace officer. Officials said he also blew an alert on a screening device, which resulted in a three-day licence suspension.

He was issued a 30-day suspension for the stunt driving charge and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.