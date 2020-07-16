KITCHENER -- A driver from Kitchener has been charged after a cyclist was struck by a car in the Township of Perth East.

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County say that emergency services were called to the crash on Road 107 near Line 40 shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday.

The cyclist was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

Following an investigation, police say that the cyclist was travelling north on Road 107, when the car came from behind and struck the cyclist.

Police say that a 25-year-old person has been charged with careless driving as a result.

They’re also reminding drivers to share the road with cyclists and allow for a minimum distance of one metre between the vehicle and the cyclist.