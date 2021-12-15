Kitchener doctor starts twitter account to find rapid COVID-19 tests

Amid growing calls to make COVID-19 rapid testing more accessible, a Kitchener doctor is taking to social media to connect Canadians with the difficult-to-find tests.

Dr. Dalia Hasan started COVID Test Finders about three months ago, inspired by Vaccine Hunters. She had the intention of sharing where people could access free testing but she soon realized there wasn’t much to share.

“We want equal accessibility to rapid tests throughout the country,” said Hasan, who began using #FreetheRATs (Rapid Antigen Test) in a national campaign to push decision makers to make them widely available.

She said while tests can be purchased for about $40 each, that price isn’t affordable for most people.

When Communitech’s Stay Safe Program that supplied free tests shut down in Waterloo Region, Hasan’s account evolved to crowdsourcing rapid test kits. So far, they’ve distributed over a thousand Canada-wide to vulnerable individuals.

“People donating what they might have had to help others and I was able to get some through that,” said Brenda Van De Graaf, a Cambridge resident who followed COVID Test Finders on Twitter. “Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t have got any.”

Van De Graaf received 10 tests, enough to get her family tested ahead of Christmas dinner this year. She said she’s grateful considering getting tests were “impossible.”

“I know it’s not a solution but it definitely is a tool to be around them, hug them,” she said.

With the holidays approaching, COVID-19 cases surging and the Omicron variant spreading, Hasan said these tests are more important than ever.

“We’re kinda in the eye of the perfect storm, adding this extra layer of protection will help to stop transmission of COVID right in its tracks” said Hasan. “COVID doesn’t know any borders, we need to be able to prevent transmission from city to city all across the country.”

She is calling on the Ontario government to follow in the footsteps of other provinces like Nova Scotia and Alberta that are passing out free tests at libraries and pharmacies ahead of the holidays.

“There’s a lot of easy ways to get these rapid tests into hands, we just need to do it,” said Hasan.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said, “as of December 14th, Ontario has distributed over 45.8 million rapid tests, significantly more than all other provinces combined.”

The province is also launching a holiday testing blitz next week when “2 million rapid tests will be provided at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets and transit hubs.” Tests will also be available at some LCBO locations.

Hasan said while the more testing the better, ideally, Ontario would distribute rapid tests to every household and be used in addition to other public health tools like vaccinations, masks and ventilation to help keep everyone safe.

While her and her group of about 20 volunteers look to make that a reality, their focus for now is on their event on Dec. 19 in Waterloo, where they plan to pass out 100 sets of rapid test kits to the community so more families can have peace of mind this Christmas.