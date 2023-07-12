Kitchener debt relief expert reacts to latest interest rate hike

The Bank of Canada building is seen on Wellington Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Risk management experts believe the likelihood of shock that could impair the Canadian financial system has decreased since last year, but concern remains around geopolitical tensions, high inflation, unemployment and household debt burdens.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Bank of Canada building is seen on Wellington Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Risk management experts believe the likelihood of shock that could impair the Canadian financial system has decreased since last year, but concern remains around geopolitical tensions, high inflation, unemployment and household debt burdens.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver