A study done by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives defines a ‘daycare desert’ as an area having less than one licensed child care space for every four children.

Kitchener matches the desert criteria.

“Right now we have spaces for about 23 per cent of the children who possibly need care,” said Lori Prospero, the executive director of Owl Child Care.

Prospero said Owl Child Care has about 300 families on the waiting list at each of their eight locations in Waterloo Region.

Nationwide, there are 776,000 children living in areas without enough daycare spaces.

While currently 41 per cent of the Canadian families have licensed coverage for their kids, David Macdonald, the author of the study, suggested that 59 per cent would be a healthy goal.

That means adding roughly 300,000 new licensed spaces.

The federal government has committed $1.7 billion toward the issue over the next ten years.