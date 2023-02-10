Kitchener cyclists gear up for Winter Bike to Work Day

The City of Kitchener is celebrating Winter Bike to Work Day, an annual event that aims to demystify winter cycling.

More than a dozen bikers met at sunrise on Friday, at the starting point in front of Kitchener City Hall. Participants then followed the bike lanes on Water and Joseph Streets, and they also used the newest bike lanes on Ontario and Cedar Streets that just opened last fall. The bike lanes were all part of a four-year construction project to make the city more accessible for cyclists.

The city hopes the event raises awareness that it's safe and comfortable for cyclists to be out on the road, even in the winter.

“Today’s a great example. All the pavement and asphalt is cleared. There’s no ice. There’s no snow. It really is a safe opportunity to go on your bike if you're getting to work or to school or wherever,” said Darren Kropf, the city’s manager of active transportation and development.

Cyclists in Kitchener can expect even more bike lanes in 2023.

“This coming spring construction will start on Margaret and Ottawa Street which will really provide that nice connection to the Spur Line Trail and into Waterloo,” said Kropf.

The city is expecting the downtown to keep growing in the coming years and they’re hoping newcomers choose active transportation more often, whether that be biking, public transit or walking.

“It’s good for everyone. It’s going to reduce existing traffic within the downtown. It’s going to help us address our climate action targets, as well as provide just a healthy way to get around,” said Kropf.

Some riders said cycling is a necessity.

“I think it celebrates all of us who have to bike, as well to get places. Those of us who [are] unsheltered and things like that too,” said cyclist Julie Friesen.

Friday’s mild temperatures made it the perfect day for a cycling event but the city hopes people still take their bikes out when it’s colder. A tip from avid riders – dress accordingly.

“Get a good pair of gloves. Get a headband to put under your helmet and multiple layers on top and bottom,” said Debbie Chapman, a cyclist and Kitchener city councillor. “I find when I bike I warm up, right? So standing here is somewhat chilly.”

While the streets aren’t expected to stay dry all winter, the city said they work fast to clear the way for cyclists.