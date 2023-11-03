KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener crash involving motorcycle and car

    First responders were called to a collision between a motorcycle and car in Kitchener Friday afternoon.

    It happened around 2:15 p.m. near the entrance of the Glasgow Heights plaza, on University Ave. West at Fischer-Hallman Road.

    A white vehicle has damage to its passenger side door, while a motorcycle was seen lying in the middle of the road.

    The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

    The condition of the other driver has not been released.

    Waterloo regional police say their investigaiton is ongoing and there's no word yet on charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News