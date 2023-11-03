Kitchener crash involving motorcycle and car

First responders were called to a collision between a motorcycle and car in Kitchener Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. near the entrance of the Glasgow Heights plaza, on University Ave. West at Fischer-Hallman Road.

A white vehicle has damage to its passenger side door, while a motorcycle was seen lying in the middle of the road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The condition of the other driver has not been released.

Waterloo regional police say their investigaiton is ongoing and there's no word yet on charges.