KITCHENER -- Paisley Ellis is Grand River Hospital’s first Leap Day baby of 2020.

Kitchener couple Katherine Heffernan and Aaron Ellis welcomed their daughter into the world just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

“It’s unique,” said Heffernan. “She’s going to be a very special little girl.”

The odds of having a Leap Day birthday: one in 1461.

As of the late afternoon, Grand River Hospital had delivered eight Leap Year babies.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Ellis. “It’s hard to find the words. She’s the most beautiful thing.”

Big brother Dallas was also able to get into GRH to welcome his little sister Paisley.

“It’s exciting, but I feel sorry for her growing up with a protective Daddy and an older brother,” said Heffernan.

The family plans to celebrate the non-Leap Year birthdays on March 1.