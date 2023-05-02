Kitchener councillor Aislinn Clancy to run for Greens in Kitchener Centre by-election
A current Kitchener city councillor who has only been on the job for six months is entering a new political arena.
On Tuesday evening, the Ontario Green Party announced the nomination of Aislinn Clancy as their candidate for the upcoming Kitchener Centre provincial by-election.
“As a city councillor, I have spent time speaking and listening to community members about the challenges we’re facing,” said Clancy in a news release.
The nomination comes less than a year after Clancy won the bid in the provincial municipal election to represent the City of Kitchener.
After becoming councillor, Clancy claims she knocked on every door in Ward 10 to speak to constituents.
“Those conversations have made it crystal-clear that Kitchener needs a caring, connected and climate-ready advocate at Queen’s Park now more than ever.”
Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic told CTV News that under Ontario’s Municipal Act, a city councillor does not have to vacate their seat in order to run provincially or federally. However, should they win the eventual by-election, council would then have a decision to make about the seat. Clancy has not indicated what she plans to do in regards to her city council seat.
In January, New Democratic Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Kitchener Centre Laura Mae Lindo announced she would be stepping down later this year.
At the time, Lindo told CTV News a lack of childcare support in the province led her to make the difficult decision to resign her seat.
Lindo said she would be taking a position at the University of Waterloo in July.
A date for the by-election has not been set.
Correction
An earlier version of this article referred to the nominee asAinslie Clancy. Her name is spelled Aislinn Clancy. This has been corrected.
