KITCHENER -- Kitchener councillors voted to designate the façade of the historic building at 20 Queen St. N. as heritage Monday night.

Council spent hours debating the value of the past and a plan for the future, with a 37-storey development proposal on the table from Momentum Developments.

The developer says it will include 238 units, 21 of which would meet the criteria for affordable housing, with a promise to create a community hub and incorporate heritage elements into the design.

Momentum Developments asked council not to designate the building under the Heritage Act, which is the opposite of what Heritage Kitchener asked councillors to do.

In the end, council compromised and decided to designate just the exterior of the building as heritage, with the idea of working with the developer on plans for interior elements.

“I think we have tried to find, with the amendment that is before us, a balance that allows the building to be protected, particularly in terms of the façade of the building,” said Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

He also says the decision allows for new assets to be built, which will be beneficial to the community.

However, the decision was not unanimous with a 6-4 vote from councillors.