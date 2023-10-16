Kitchener council to vote on allowing fourplexes on residential lots

Kitchener and Guelph are both proposing new bylaws that would allow fourplexes to be built on residential land.

Currently in Kitchener, the maximum units allowed on a residential lot is three.

A recent report by city staff predicts the population will increase by 52 per cent by 2051. With the city growing at that pace, the mayor wants to get ahead of the housing issue with the goal of maximizing the use of existing properties, especially on single family homes.

“We want to make sure we continue to be a welcoming, inviting community for everyone with a full range of housing choices across the housing spectrum from rentals to ownership,” said Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

A contracting group in Kitchener said they’ve been getting more calls from people interested in adding extra units to their homes.

“We understand there's a shortage of rental properties. There's some financial opportunities there for sure with the rents being where they're at, but for the most part people are calling just wondering where to start,” said Collin Beaumont, CEO of Westmount Craftsmen.

Local realtors told CTV News, the potential of fourplexes could change the housing market.

“I think homes that have bigger frontage is with the ability to build these fourplexes or multi-units are definitely going to be more valuable than perhaps what's already sitting on the property,” said realtor Tony Johal.

While the bylaw may benefit investors, Kyle Ford, a mortgage agent, said he thinks families will take advantage of it as well.

“I think in practice, we're going to see a lot of families using this as a tool maybe for mom and dad to stay in their home longer (missing word?) grandma and grandpa to move in,” Ford said.

For now, the mayor said interest appears to be low.

“We've had some uptake, but not a huge uptake in the community. You know, go back to 2021, I believe we had something around four or five applications. More recently, in 2023, we've seen under 30 applications going forward,” Vrbanovic said.

COUNCIL TO VOTE

Mayor Vrbanovic is bringing the proposal to council on Monday night. It is expected to be voted on by councillors. If it passes, it will move onto the planning phase. After that, the finer details, like infrastructure requirements, will be worked out.

There will also be a chance for public input.

IN GUELPH

The mayor in Guelph is proposing the same bylaw later this week.

On social media, Mayor Cam Guthrie said he is feeling positive council will embrace this motion.