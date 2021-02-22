KITCHENER -- Kitchener city council is expected to vote on Monday night to decide if a Kitchener resident can keep two pigs as service animals.

A report said a Ward 6 resident has had the pigs for 10 years.

"Pigs, in particular Juliana pigs, which is what is being requested tonight, do not fall under those permitted animal allowances," said Gloria MacNeil, director of bylaw enforcement with the City of Kitchener.

MacNeil said they only recently learned about the person keeping pigs at their home.

"It did come our office via complaint, and not necessarily a complaint related to nuisance or that they were being problematic, just simply that somebody saw the pigs there and knew that we didn't permit them," she said.

The city said the humane society inspected the pigs and their home. Officials with the humane society said they can't comment on the matter until it's handled by council.

The city said the pigs were found to be well-cared-for and are primarily within the home and property.

Animals need to be easily identifiable in a vest of have documentation from a health-care professional to be deemed service animals in Ontario.

"We did get feedback from the resident's personal physician," Ward 6 Coun. Paul Singh said.

If council votes to let them keep the pigs, the owner would need to comply with a list of conditions, like not bringing the pigs into public buildings without permission.

This isn't the first time someone in Kitchener has asked for an exemption a service pig.

In 2016, bylaw officers were informed of a 100-pound pot-bellied pig living in a basement apartment. That owner had a doctor's note indicating the pig should be considered a service animal and it was being well-looked-after. City council granted that exemption.

Singh said he has no involvement in the situation, but supports the request.

"This is a relief being given to a resident on a one-off basis," he said.

MacNeil said changing bylaws and requirements on a larger scale takes more time and research. Anyone looking for an exemption should reach out to bylaw officers first, before officials reach out to them.