KITCHENER -- Kitchener city council was working on new details for its snow clearing plan at a meeting on Monday night.

Councillors were specifically looking at the city's role in clearing sidewalks and ends of driveways.

The meeting was presented with five options detailing the city's snow clearing responsibility, ranging from the existing plan with a few additional properties to full-service snow cleaning.

City council voted to go with option one on Monday, which will implement assisted services for windrows and sidewalks this winter. Councilvoted to start with 200 spaces for vulnerable people who have trouble clearing snow, and increasing by 100 spaces each year until capacity is met.

The city estimates that option would cost $230,000, with a $35,000 increase each year.

Many delegates who spoke at Monday's meeting said that the first option would not be good enough.

Other options, including full service snow clearing in the whole city and snow clearing on priority routes were projected to cost the city between $3 and $5 million at the start, with annual costs between $6 and $10 million.

Advocates for city-wide clearing said it's important for accessibility and making the city safer, especially for seniors and people with disabilities.

The plan will also include proactive reinforcement, meaning four city bylaw officers will be on the lookout for residents who didn't clear their snow within 24 hours.