KITCHENER -- Kitchener council will decide Monday whether to fund the next step in TheMUSEUM’s expansion.

If the proposal is approved the city would spend $3 million to buy the BMO bank next door to the TheMUSEUM’s current location on King Street.

That building would then be under the city’s control for the next 10 years while TheMUSEUM works on fundraising and developing its expansion plans.

TheMUSEUM says it has more than 100,000 visitors every year and with more space it promises to bring in even bigger crowds.

Councilors will decide whether to purchase the bank property on Monday afternoon.

City staff have recommended they vote “yes”, saying the plan will not only support the local arts community but also create jobs.

The BMO branch is set to close in July and will be moving to another downtown location.

The bank has also donated a $1 million to fund TheMUSEUM's expansion.