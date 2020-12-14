KITCHENER -- Kitchener city council has unanimously approved its first housing strategy.

The strategy is aimed at gaining a better understanding of current issues facing affordability in the city.

The first report took a thorough look at the needs right now at every level of the housing market, from homelessness to home ownership. It found that almost every segment of the housing market needs help, starting from the bottom.

"What we are seeing today is the first piece of work, the beginning of the journey, not the end, that will see us working in partnership with the region, with other cities, and with our provincial and federal partners," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.

According to the report, the City of Kitchener needs to create 450 supportive housing units for people currently living on the streets and earning a low incomes.

There are also 5,000 people on the community housing waitlist.

The affordable rental market needs more than 9,000 units to meet the current demand, the report showed.

The Cities of Waterloo and Cambridge also have plans to develop an affordable housing strategy.