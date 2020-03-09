KITCHENER -- Kitchener council has decided to buy a downtown property for $3 million to prepare for the next step in TheMUSEUM’s expansion.

The city will move forward with the purchase of the BMO bank next door to TheMUSEUM’s current location on King Street.

That building will be under the city’s control for the next 10 years while TheMUSEUM works on fundraising and developing its expansion plans.

TheMUSEUM says it has more than 100,000 visitors every year and with more space it promises to bring in even bigger crowds.

On Monday afternoon councilors voted 8-2 in favour of the purchase.

City staff recommended they vote “yes”, saying the expansion will not only support the local arts community but also create jobs.

The BMO branch is set to close in July and will be moving to another downtown location.

The bank has also donated a $1 million to fund TheMUSEUM's expansion.