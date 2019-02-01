

CTV Kitchener





The 2019 budget has been approved by Kitchener city council.

Property tax in the city is set to increase 2.25 per cent, slightly below the rate of inflation in Ontario.

Water utilities will see a combined rate increase of 6.5 per cent.

The price of gas will be lower by 0.93 per cent.

The total annual impact comes in at $96 for the average household.

The 2019 budget includes investment in road safety and cycling, environmental sustainability and customer service improvements.

It also includes funding for affordable housing and small scale traffic calming.