Kitchener considering bylaw to protect renters
The City of Kitchener is considering new rules to help renters facing demoviction.
According to a city staff report, the proposed bylaw would “provide stability and compensation to tenants displaced by redevelopment and to create a transparent and predictable Rental Replacement permitting regime.”
“It’s one tool in the toolkit and I hope that we keep expanding on how we can protect renters and rent eviction,” said Kitchener Councillor Stephanie Stretch.
If adopted, a landowner who wants to convert six or more rental units must provide alternative housing to all affected tenants or compensation if the building is set to be demolished. Renters could opt for free rent for one year prior to moving out, compensation for 10 months of rent, or the landowner could be required to find them a new place to live.
“Rent of that new unit would be equal to what they’re currently paying,” explained Natalie Goss, the planning researcher for the City of Kitchener. “If the rent of that unit that they’ve secured, the market rate for that rent is higher, the developer would be one that would be paying for the difference.”
The city said the rental replacement bylaw is one way to keep rental units on the market, by mandating the building keeps the same number of rental units.
“Continuing to provide affordable housing options, even in newer buildings, continues to be important,” Goss added.
Despite the restrictions placed on developers, the city is hopeful it will actually help development by making sure everyone is following the same playbook.
“It does make it predictable for developers, knowing when they do want to make some changes, knowing what the expectations are,” explained Stretch. “It also provides stability because tenants know what those expectations are.”
The bylaw won’t protect tenants, like those living at 250 Frederick Street, who are facing eviction through renovation.
The city said it doesn’t have the authority.
“We have limited tools to use,” explained Stretch. “Really, we would need to see some stronger action from the province about this.”
If the proposed rental replacement bylaw is passed, it could go into effect later this summer.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Justin Timberlake was arrested last night in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Police said.
'Work yet to do': Push is on to pass bills before House rises as Conservatives eye summer studies
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer
BREAKING LCBO employees to be in legal strike position on July 5: union
LCBO employees will be in a legal strike position on July 5, according to its union.
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Senate passes bill to ban replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces
Federally regulated workplaces will soon be banned from bringing in replacement workers during a legal strike, after the Senate passed a government bill Monday that is now set to become law.
Heat waves plague central, eastern provinces, tornado watch to bring heavy rainfall
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for central and eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Staples stores begin accepting Amazon returns under new partnership
Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples. The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.
Nearly 1.2 million Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler vehicles recalled over rear camera issue
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.