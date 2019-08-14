

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener company has been fined $50,000 after a worker suffered critical injuries last January.

A court bulletin shows that THS Industries Ltd., located on Manitou Drive, pleaded guilty in the case.

According to the bulletin, a worker was installing a rubber plate on a printing machine at work. The person's co-worker, who couldn't see the victim, was operating the machine's controls.

The victim got pinned between two rollers and "received critical injuries," the bulletin says.

"A Ministry of Labour inspection revealed that the injured worker did not receive adequate information, instruction, and supervision on how to safely operate the printing press," the release goes on.

THS Industries Ltd. has a prior conviction dating back to April of 2016, the court bulletin says.

In that case, a machine that was unguarded was given a "stop work order" by the Ministry of Labour, but it was used again before the order was lifted.

No one was injured then, but the company was fined $20,000.

As a result of THS Industries' latest guilty plea, which dates Aug. 12 of this year, the company has been fined $50,000, plus a 25 per cent victim surcharge.

The victim in the 2018 case was not identified.