An electric scooter company based in Kitchener is getting the green light to operate in British Columbia.

ZIP is dockless scooter-sharing program. Using an app, people can search for their nearest scooter location and then rent one by using a QR code located on the scooter.

The company has recently received an operating permit in the City of Kelowna.

“Kelowna’s new bikeshare permit program helps companies work with us to offer new services that enhance travel options across the city,” said Matt Worona, a Kelowna transportation coordinator in a press release. “We’re excited that homegrown Canadian companies, like ZIP, are among the new options for residents and visitors to get around.”

ZIP says it’s committed to providing affordable and sustainable transportation and looks forward to working with other “forward-thinking organizations.”