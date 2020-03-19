KITCHENER -- A Kitchener company has confirmed to CTV News that one of its employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

An official with AGF Rebar, at 80 Centennial Road, says the employee alerted their manager on Wednesday.

The company says they immediately contacted public health and identified three other people who may have possibly come into contact with the employee.

All three were sent home to self-isolate and monitor for the next 14 days.

AGF Rebar say they immediately cleaned their workspaces and equipment on Wednesday and enacted several ongoing cleaning measures. Those included advising employees to clean their workspace at the end of each shift, and a major cleaning of the building every weekend. The company says these new policies will be sent out to all their divisions across Canada.

CTV News reached out to public health and has not yet received confirmation.

It’s also not known if the employee is one of the 12 confirmed cases that Region of Waterloo Public Health has already reported publicly.

AGF Rebar sources, fabricates and installs reinforced steel and wire mesh for use on construction projects.