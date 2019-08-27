

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener company has been recognized as a clean technology champion of the future by the federal government.

H2NanO Inc. was awarded $1.7 million of a $65 million pot to bring clean tech to the market.

"Our government is positioning Canadians to seize the opportunities created by cleantech to create good jobs and leave a cleaner planet for our kids,” Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains is quoted as saying in a press release.

The company is developing a passive water treatment solution to remove contaminants from water affected by the oil sands process.

The funding is part of Sustainable Development Technology Canada, a foundation created by the federal government to continue innovation in sustainable technology.

"This will reduce water use and increase water-recycling rates at oil sands operations," the SDTC's website claims.

According to the SDTC website, Canada is first in the G20 for clean technology innovation.

The government expects the industry to be worth more than $2.5 trillion by 2022.