Kitchener Christmas market back on despite cancellation from original organizer

A Christmas market scheduled for Nov. 12 in Kitchener has been revived, days after the original organizer abruptly cancelled the event because she lost the vendor deposits through gambling.

The third annual It’s Christmas Market at Bingemans was cancelled last week. Event organizer Stacy Cliff posted on social media saying that event, as well as a second she had planned, were cancelled because she lost the money given to her by vendors. She confirmed to CTV News that she lost the money gambling.

The cancellation left dozens of vendors scrambling to figure out what to do with the months of planning and inventory they had put into the market. Some were worried they’d be out hundreds of dollars right before the holiday season.

Some new organizers have found a way for the market to proceed despite challenges with licences, permits and funding. It’s now branded as "A Holiday Market."

According to a social media post, local businesses have stepped up to help cover costs and items needed for the day of the event.

A Holiday Market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 at Bingemans. There will be a $2 entry fee at the door, and people are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food bank.

CTV News reached out to Bingemans for comment and is waiting for a response.

More to come.