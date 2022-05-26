Kitchener cemeteries heavily damaged during Saturday's storm

Crews are working to clean up two Kitchener cemeteries that were hit hard Saturday during the storm.

On Thursday, workers were trimming damaged branches off of trees at Woodland Cemetery.

The city said their removal was a priority as the limbs could break off on their own and potentially hurt a passerby.

A lot of taller, older trees were knocked down during the storm, and fencing around the property was also damaged.

One neighbour told CTV News that she was amazed at how much progress the city has made in clearing the debris from Woodland Cemetery.

Clean-up efforts were also underway at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener.

Even though a lot of work has already been done, residents are warned to be aware of their surroundings when walking through damaged areas.

"While the weather is really nice right now, and may be for the coming days, we did have a significant storm event and there could be damage above you in the trees," said Niall Lobley, the city's director of parks and cemeteries. "If there are areas that are closed, or look unsafe, try to avoid them and go somewhere else for your walk that day."

The city said it will also be repairing or replaced any damaged headstones on the properties.

As for trails and parks, the city said many areas are still in rough shape. Prospect Park is currently closed, as is parts of Rockway Gardens.