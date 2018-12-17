

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener has closed a deal for a former site of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

The land and building at 91 Moore Ave. will be mainly used to expand the adjacent Mount Hope Cemetery.

“Opportunities are rare to acquire land in an urban established area with strong links to transit,” a statement from Trisha Bradshaw, manager of cemeteries, reads in part.

She said the purchase would also help expand end-of-life services and make space available in a growing area of Kitchener.

The building currently houses Extend-A-Family Waterloo Region. The city said it would be honouring the lease agreement.

According to a statement, the city issues about 1,100 burial permits each year, but more and more people are choosing cremation.

The statement did not indicate how much the sale was negotiated for.