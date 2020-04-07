KITCHENER -- Kitchener cannabis producer James E Wagner Cultivation Corporation is restructuring and seeking creditor protection.

Trichome Financial Corporation is giving the company up to $4 million for a debtor in possession loan.

Trichome will also make a bid to buy the cultivator's assets and also meet day-to-day obligations like payroll and paying suppliers.

Since its inception, the company has been cash flow negative and has relied on equity and debt financing for funding.