Kitchener calls off snow event Sunday afternoon

The City of Kitchener has called off its snow event.

A city official said Sunday afternoon that most streets had been fully plowed and the event would be cancelled at 3 p.m.

The City of Kitchener originally extended its snow event that was declared Friday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

Residents were, "prohibited from parking their cars on city streets at any time when a snow event is declared", according to a press release.

Motorists were also being reminded that the tag-and-tow process was in effect and a ticket for parking on the street during the event could result in an $80 ticket.

Snow events were in place for Waterloo and Cambridge for Saturday.