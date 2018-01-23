Featured
Kitchener building evacuated for suspected gas leak
Firefighters respond to a suspected gas leak in downtown Kitchener. (Jan. 23, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 8:06PM EST
The Conrad Centre for Performing Arts was evacuated Tuesday evening because of a suspected gas leak.
Fire crews were called to the King Street building just after 5 p.m.
Both fire officials and Kitchener Utilities are trying to determine the source of the suspected leak.
All classes at the Centre were cancelled.
No one was hurt.