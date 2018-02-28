In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday boxer Mandy Bujold said she is withdrawing her name from the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The athlete said she plans to continue her training in Kitchener with the hopes of competing in the 2020 winter games.

I am withdrawing my name from the @cgc_jcc team for 2018. I want to wish my teammates @boxing_canada the best in their upcoming competition ������ pic.twitter.com/9v88v1Xxej — Mandy Bujold (@MandyBujold) February 28, 2018

The Commonwealth Games kick off on April 4 in Queensland, Australia.