KITCHENER -- Kitchener boxer Mandy Bujold is vowing to fight a decision by the International Olympic Committee to deny her a spot at the Tokyo games after changes to the qualifying process knocked her out of the running.

Late April, Bujold learned she wouldn’t have a place at the Tokyo 2021 Summer Games as two qualifying events were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the International Boxing Task Force opted to use rankings from 2018 to determine eligibility.

But the two-time Pan American Games champion didn’t box that year as she was on maternity leave from the sport.

Bujold’s legal team had asked the International Olympic Committee to reconsider their qualifying rules and take her maternity leave into account.

Tuesday, the boxer said her lawyer was informed by the committee they weren’t accepting their legal arguments.

“The IOC’s position is surprising not only from a human rights perspective, but also in view of the multiple public statements it has recently made with respect to its commitment to women and gender equity, specifically in the context of the Tokyo Olympics,” Bujold said in a social media post.

The 11-time national champion said she now plans to pursue other legal options, which could include a legal challenge before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 2021 Olympics are scheduled to begin in Tokyo July 23.