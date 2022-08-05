Kitchener Blues Festival returns this weekend

After a scaled back event in 2021, the Kitchener Blues Festival is back in its traditional format this weekend.

Dozen of performers are set to hit multiple stages in the city’s downtown core.

The festival kicked off Thursday night with a fundraising event featuring Whitehorse and Sam Roberts Band, but now every concert for the rest of the weekend is free.

“Last night we had a super show down at the park with our fundraising concert which was very well attended, maybe one of the better ones we’ve had,” said festival president Rob Barkshire. “So I think it speaks to the fact that people really want to come out and enjoy music, and a lot of people came up to me and said ‘this is what we’ve needed.’”

This year marks the Kitchener Blues Festival’s 20th anniversary and organizers hope to make this edition better than ever.

Among the more than 80 free acts there will be plenty of Canadian talent – including more than a dozen artists with connections to Waterloo region.

Honorary festival board member Teresa Manning said the event attracts visitors from all over, including the United States, Australia and England.

“Everybody knows what weekend it is, what they’re going to get, because the quality is amazing,” Manning said.

Live performances kick off at 3 p.m. Friday at the Europro stage at the corner of King Street East and Queens Street North.

In a new addition this year, a stage has been set up at the corner of King and Ontario streets so anyone grabbing dinner at one of the many outdoor patios can also enjoy some live music.

View the full TD Kitchener Blues Festival lineup here.