KITCHENER -- Live music lovers will be singing the blues after one of region’s most popular music festivals was cancelled.

Organizers announced on Tuesday that the 2020 edition the Kitchener Blues Festival would no longer go forward.

In a statement, officials say the decision came after closely following the course of the pandemic.

“We have carefully followed the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and sought the expert advice of Regional and Provincial authorities, whose work we highly appreciate in these difficult times,” a statement read in part.

The event, planned for August, was set to be the 20th anniversary of the festival.

Organizers say they are exploring other opportunities to present live blues downtown this year that will conform to the guidelines provided by the authorities.

"We know it will not be the Kitchener Blues Festival that we are used to seeing, but it is our way of helping in a small way," said organizers in the statement.

The four-day music festival normally takes over downtown Kitchener each summer with multiple stages, attracting thousands of music lovers.