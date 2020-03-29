KITCHENER -- An employee at a Beer Store location in Kitchener has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the company says the employee last worked at the store on March 14.

After learning about the test result they immediately contacted Region of Waterloo Public Health and closed the store at 875 Highland Road.

The company says any employees who came in contact with the individual have been told to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.

The Beer Store has now conducted a thorough cleaning of the store and states the risk to the public is considered low.

The Highland location is expected to reopen to the public on March 30.

The Beer Store has 456 locations across Ontario and more than 7,000 employees.

The company says they have implemented “robust cleaning and public distancing protocols” in their stores and added greeters to explain the new rules to customers.