Kitchener becoming Boston: Film crews set to reimagine the city for movie shoot

A film crew will be rolling into Kitchener next week and as part of the shoot, some items from south of the border will be in the area.

The city said the upcoming Boston-based feature film ‘The Silent Hour’ will be using the city as a backdrop on April 12 and 13.

“The police thriller is set to film in Kitchener’s Victoria Park, Halls Lane, and the block bordered by David Street, Joseph Street and Queen Street,” the city said in a news release.

To give Kitchener an authentic Boston look, some street signs will be temporarily moved or changed and an American flag will be placed on the Victoria Park clock tower to create an authentic atmosphere for the film.

“During filming, there may be some intermittent traffic stops in certain areas of Halls Lane and on David Street, Joseph Street and Queen Street,” the city said. “The impact on traffic is expected to be minimal, but, if possible, drivers are encouraged to plan an alternative route.”