

CTV Kitchener





A bat in Kitchener has tested positive for rabies, Region of Waterloo Public Health says.

The organization says that this it's not abnormal, since bat populations are more active in the summer, but they've provided a number of tips on how to prevent contact with rabid animals.

"A bite from an infected animal is the most common way rabies is spread," the organization's website reads in part. "It can also spread when infected saliva comes into contact with a scratch, open wound or your mouth, nose or eyes."

You can identify rabid animals by changes in their behaviour, excessive drooling, staggering and falling, or overreacting to touch, sound or light.

The website lists the following ways to avoid rabid animals:

Don't touch sick or injured animals

Don't approach or touch wild or unfamiliar animals, even if they seem friendly

Don't feed wild or stray animals

Keep bats out of your home

Know where your pet is at all times when outdoors

Keep pets away from wild animals or other unfamiliar pets

Keep animals on a leash, especially when walking on trails

Keep pets indoors at night and don't feed them outside where food can attract wildlife

They also recommend that you vaccinate your cats and dogs, which is the law.

If your pets aren't vaccinated against rabies, you can be fined.

Should you get bitten or scratched by an animal, Public Health says you should immediately wash the area with soap and water and then call your family doctor, urgent care facility or hospital.