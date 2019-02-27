

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener Scotiabank was robbed on Wednesday morning.

Regional police are investigating the incident, which happened around 11:30 a.m. on Doon Village Road South.

A witness who says he was inside the bank tells CTV that the robbery was at gunpoint.

“I was just coming in to exchange some American money to Canadian money and I got pinned down in the lobby with two guns pointed at my head by people that were robbing the bank,” he says.

Police did not confirm whether or not a gun was used in the robbery or how many suspects were involved.

The investigation is getting underway and details are limited.

This article will be updated when more information is available.