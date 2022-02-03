Kitchener bakery reopens after storefront smashed in

A Kitchener bakery has reopened after a vehicle crashed through the front of the business on Monday.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a 91-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while parking in front of Grainharvest Breadhouse on Lorraine Avenue. The collision caused significant damage to the front windows and door of the business.

The man suffered only minor injuries in the collision.

Grainharvest Breadhouse closed their store on Monday and boarded up the window.

They announced their reopening on social media Thursday, saying: "Looking forward [to] seeing you back. (Drive-In CLOSED)."