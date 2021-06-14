KITCHENER -- Kitchener city councillors have approved a plan meant to improve safety along the Iron Horse Trail through the installation of pedestrian crossovers.

Crosswalks will be painted and yield to pedestrian signs put up at city-owned trail crossings.

Busier streets will also get flashing beacons, while raised crossings will be added on Glasgow Street, Mill Street and Madison Avenue.

Construction could begin later this year.

The decision still has to be ratified by city council next week.

The improvements do not include crossings that are under the jurisdiction of the Region of Waterloo.