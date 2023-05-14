Kitchener apartment fire deemed not suspicious

An apartment fire in Kitchener on Saturday morning has been deemed not suspicious by officials.

According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a report of the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the area of the Benton Street and Church Street.

When first responders arrived, police said an apartment unit was engulfed in flames.

There were no reports of physical injuries and residents the building was safely evacuated.

The Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the fire and cause is not believed to be suspicious.

The fire department reports two people were displaced as a result and were taken into the care of The Salvation Army.