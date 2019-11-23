

Chase Banger and Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Careless smoking is being blamed for the evacuation of a Kitchener apartment building.

The fire department was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 12-storey building on Mooregate Crescent.

Fire officials say that no one was hurt, but the entire building was evacuated while crews battled the fire.

"I was taking a shower and my partner came home and came running into the apartment and told me to get out of the shower and get dressed because the apartment was on fire, so I freaked out," says resident Harrison Oakes.

"He told me that the unit across the hall from us was on fire and that the hallway was filled with smoke and the door was black from the smoke pouring out of the apartment into the hallway."

The fire was contained to the unit in question and fire fighters were able to rescue a dog from the apartment.

Damage is estimated at about $100,000.