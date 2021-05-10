Advertisement
Kitchener apartment building evacuated after fire
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 6:33AM EDT
Emergency crews responding to a fire on the second floor of a Birkshire Court building on Sunday.
KITCHENER -- Some Kitchener residents were forced out of their apartment following a fire there on Sunday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a fire on the second floor of a Birkshire Court building.
Officials say it's unclear what caused the fire but crews say the fire is not considered suspicious.
The early damage estimate is around $15,000, according to fire officials.
There were no injuries reported following the fire.