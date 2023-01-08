Kitchener and Waterloo mayors host New Year's Levees

The mayors of Kitchener and Waterloo welcomed families and talked about the future at their annual New Year's Levees on Sunday.

The event at Kitchener City Hall celebrated the turn of the calendar with an event that featured face painting, carnival games, music, and skating.

Residents were also able to connect with the mayor and council about priorities for the New Year.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says there are major projects expected to be completed during the current term of council, including a new aquatic centre and field house at Schlegel Park, and a new branch library in the city's west end.

"Our city staff team was really able to move forward on a number of strategic initiatives, including our work on equity, diversity, and inclusion, some of our capital projects throughout the city, and so on," said Vrbanovic. "This community has really led the province and the country in economic growth in the past and I'm confident that this community will continue to lead going forward."

The City of Waterloo also hosted its levee at RIM Park and welcomed residents with music, food, and artists offering caricatures.

New mayor Dorothy McCabe met with residents enjoying a free skate and says there are several key priorities for council in 2023.

"One of them, of course, is housing," said McCabe. "We need to build more affordable and supportive housing, but we also need to build attainable housing. We need housing for people of all ages and stages and abilities and incomes."

Mayor McCabe adds that a new Team Waterloo Advisory Committee will be launched to implement goals from the city's strategic planning process meant to tackle big issues like housing and climate change.