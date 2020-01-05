KITCHENER -- What New Year’s resolutions have local leaders in Waterloo Region made?

The annual New Year’s Levee for both Kitchener and Waterloo’s mayors werethe places to find out the answer to that question.

Both Kitchener’s Berry Vrbanovic and Waterloo’s Dave Jowarsky held their events on Sunday. Kitchener City Hall and RIM Park were the venues that hosted plenty of food, games, and politics.

“We’re going to build a new gymnasium for older adults with a walking track in there, construction will start in the next 18 months, and a new library will be constructed here at RIM Park,” said Jowarsky. “Lots of great things going on in 2020 in the City of Waterloo.”

The Waterloo mayor adds that the facility additions will help keep his personal and municipal resolutions.

“I think we all want to get more active,” said Jowarsky.

Waterloo Region chair Karen says job number one of the new decade is finding a new CAO. The second job is to find more opportunities to work with the provincial and federal governments.

“[Our goal is] to move local initiates forward with their help as we partner in phase two of the LRT and investing in infrastructure,” she said. “Of course we’re also going to continue to petition for two-way all day GO [train service} because it’s a pivotal party of our economy vibrancy.”

In Kitchener, Vrbanovic says they’ll be prioritizing affordable housing and the environment.

“Seeing the community climate action plan come forward is a very important issue for so many in our community,” he said.