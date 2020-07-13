WATERLOO -- A 14-year-old from Guelph and a 14-year-old from Kitchener were both taken to hospital after they reportedly consumed drugs given to them by strangers.

Norfolk County OPP first responded to an ambulance call at a Cedar Drive address just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the two youths were at a Turkey Point Beach when they met a group of unknown people from the Brantford area.

The two reportedly consumed the drugs in a vehicle, returned to the beach, anda concerned person saw them vomiting and falling asleep. This was when 9-1-1 was called.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPP.