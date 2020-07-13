Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Kitchener and Guelph youths taken to hospital after reportedly taking drugs from strangers
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 6:26AM EDT
WATERLOO -- A 14-year-old from Guelph and a 14-year-old from Kitchener were both taken to hospital after they reportedly consumed drugs given to them by strangers.
Norfolk County OPP first responded to an ambulance call at a Cedar Drive address just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.
They say the two youths were at a Turkey Point Beach when they met a group of unknown people from the Brantford area.
The two reportedly consumed the drugs in a vehicle, returned to the beach, anda concerned person saw them vomiting and falling asleep. This was when 9-1-1 was called.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPP.