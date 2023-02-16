Kitchener and Guelph rental markets see minor dip in January

Red hot rental markets in Kitchener and Guelph cooled slightly last month with the average listed rental price for one-bedrooms in both cities declining marginally in January.

This comes for the latest report from rentals.ca – a site which aggregates rental data and compares the most expensive cities for renters in Canada.

“The average listed rent for all property types was $1,996 in January, decreasing 0.5 per cent from December after averaging above $2,000 during the previous two months,” the report reads. “Compared to the pre-pandemic average rent in January 2020 at $1,823, rents in Canada increased 9.5 per cent, equal to an average annual increase of 3.2 per cent during the three-year period.”

Kitchener saw the average rental price of a one-bedroom unit drip 1.3 percentage points to $1943. While the average rent for a two-bedroom unit dipped two percentage points to $2,398.

According to the report, Kitchener remains outside the top 10 most expensive cities for renters, coming in at number 12.

Over in Guelph, one-bedroom rental prices fell 2.2 percentage points, bringing the average rent down to $2,003, while two-bedroom unit rents increased 1.4 percentage points to $2,351.

Vancouver, B.C., once again topped the list with the price of one-bedroom units increasing 5.2 percentage points to $2,730 and two-bedroom units increasing 1.7 percentage points to $3,624.

“Burnaby took over the top spot for the fastest appreciating rental market in January, posting a 32.7 per cent year-over-year increase. This was followed by last month’s fastest growing market of Kitchener, with rents increasing by 28.2 per cent compared to a year ago,” the report reads.

The report did not include data for the City of Cambridge or the City of Waterloo.