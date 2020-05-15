KITCHENER -- More than $3 million-worth of drugs was seized as part of a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation that spanned from the Greater Toronto Area to Waterloo Region.

Several police forces were involved in "Project Cache," including the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The bust was a result of a partnership involving them, York Regional Police Service, the Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

A total of 18 search warrants were executed between the GTA, Waterloo Region and Hamilton.

Officers seized roughly $3.4 million in drugs, including 10 kg of meth, roughly 580 lbs of illegal cannabis and a large amount of cocaine. They also seized about $450,000 in cash.

Police also dismantled two illegal cannabis grow-ops: one in Innisfil, the other in Kitchener.

"In one particular search warrant that was executed in the City of Kitchener, a marijuana dispensary was located in the basement of that residence," says York Regional Police Insp. Ryan Hogan in a video interview posted to YouTube.

"It's what we describe as a completely illicit and illegal cannabis dispensary location, basically operating as a variety store with the basement separated into areas of packaging, production, intake orders and a large volume of drugs was seized from that location."

Twenty-two people have been arrested and face more than 90 charges.