

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Community members came together in downtown Kitchener to advocate against gender based violence.

Dozens of demonstrators rallied at Kitchener City Hall, joining cities around the world in the Take Back the Night movement.

The annual event highlights the harassment and violence that women face walking down the street.

“It’s important to have these moments and opportunities to highlight what gender based violence looks like in our communities,” said Laura Mae Lindo, Kitchener Centre MPP and Take Back the Night ambassador.

This year, there was also an emphasis put on issues facing people of colour, the LGBTQ community, non-binary people and Indigenous women.

“As a community we are building to ensure it is more and more inclusive,” said Lindo.

The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) organized the rally that began in Carl Zahr Square at 6 p.m.

This year, the event included speeches, a march and performances.

Today I sang for the ancestors, asking for strength.



Today I shared space with survivors and allies ready to keep fighting until we are all safe.



Today I marched for a young person who trusted me with her pain.



Today I was reminded that I am not alone. Today WE #TBTN2019. �� pic.twitter.com/Jin6fkdvUK — Laura Mae Lindo (@LauraMaeLindo) September 20, 2019

Community leaders also pointed out the importance of having male allies present.

“We need to know that male identified folks are ready to support us in the ways we need, and learn and grow,” she said.

The history of Take Back the Night events dates back to protests in the 1960s in England and Belgium with protests about how women were not able to be safe walking down the street alone.

According to SASCWR, the Take Back the Night events now happen in over 36 countries every September.