Kitchener a hub of sports buzz this month with multiple major league champs hailing from city

The City of Kitchener may see at least one major league sports trophy paraded through the city after four native residents were crowned champions this month in their respective major league sports.

One NHL player, an NBA player and two National Lacrosse League players have all picked up the hardware awarded to season champions.

Most recently, when the Las Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers Tuesday night in game 5 of the series finale, a Kitchener native hoisted the Stanley Cup.

After the dominating 9-3 win, hometown hero Nicolas Hague could be seen lifting the Stanley Cup and celebrating the win.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet. It’s going to be a crazy couple of days here, just letting this… whoa,” Hauge said in an interview after the game.

Hague was drafted by the Golden Knights in 2017, going as a second-round third pick. He was selected 34th overall, according to the NHL.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said some type of celebration is going to happen this summer to recognize Hague’s achievements.

With both mom and dad in Vegas for the celebration, the 6-foot-six defenceman was emotional when he saw them.

“I felt like I was keeping it together okay until then, but it’s all right here,” Hague said.

Hague has been on a journey since playing AAA minor hockey in Kitchener.

His coach from back in Atom saying he noticed his potential early on and his drive to always improve.

“He was just an exemplary hockey player with huge leadership skills,” said Jim Farwell, Hague’s AAA Atom coach.

Hague quickly excelled to higher ranks, playing one season with the Ayr Centennials, and spending his major junior career in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads

“He got drafted to the NHL, and we’re like ‘oh ok, this is pretty awesome,’ and now here we are, we’re proud parents of a Stanley Cup champion,” Sheila Hauge said while reminiscing about her sons hockey career.

“He’s dreamed of it all his life, and to see your kid fulfill a dream, it’s pretty amazing,” Bob Hague said, talking about his son after his NHL win.

CITY OF CHAMPIONS

When it comes to a victory parade, the city may have to combine it with some other events.

Kitchener's Jamal Murray won the NBA championship Monday night.

Jamal Murray is seen with the Larry O‘ Brien championship trophy following the Denver Nuggets defeat of the Miami Heat on Monday. (CTV)

Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a National Basketball Association (NBA) title.

On Monday night, the 26-year-old from Kitchener, Ont. became the ninth Canadian to ever win the NBA championship after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5.

The final score was 94-89 for the Nuggets, giving Denver its first championship title in franchise history.

Murray finished the night off with 14 points, eight assists and eight rebounds within 41 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, Kitchener’s Chris Cloutier and Dhane Smith helped the Buffalo Bandits capture the national lacrosse league championship earlier in the month.

On June 3, the Bandits defeated the Colorado Mammoth 13-4, taking the championship.

Chris Cloutier in his National Lacrosse League profile picture. (NLL)

According to the lacrosse league, 30-year-old Smith helped the Bandits secure the win after recording two goals and seven assists in game three.

Smith was also named the MVP of the 2023 NLL Finals, while setting a new league record with 49 points in the postseason.

“Smith finished with 49 points through six playoff games, setting the NLL record for most points in a postseason,” the Bandits said in a news release.

According to the Bandits, the record was previously held by Eli McLaughlin with 41 points. Smith also became the fourth player in NLL history to record at least 150 career playoff points, with a total on 154.

Dhane Smith in his National Lacrosse League progile photo. (NLL)

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says the city would love to celebrate them all in one major event but will need to see what times work best.

“I think we’re going to have to talk with the families and the athletes in each case, see what their schedules are when they’re going to be in town this summer when they have to be back,” Vrbanovic said.

Vrbanovic said many of these athletes wouldn’t have reached the level of success they have if it wasn’t for the hundreds of volunteers along the way.

He said this community is relentless in its support for sports, and these performances give young athletes something to strive for.